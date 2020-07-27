Kazakhstan granite exported to foreign states

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev got acquainted with a large investment project for the extraction and processing of granite during his working trip to Moyinkum district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the largest industrial enterprises of the region is located in the village of Mirnoye, Moyinkum region. For many years the company has been producing granite blocks exported to Russia and Uzbekistan. This year the company's products were sent to China.

The project cost is KZT1.7 billion. The design capacity of the enterprise is 20 thousand cubic meters of granite blocks and 500 thousand square meters of granite products. During the construction period the enterprise created 210 permanent jobs and 150 during the operation period.