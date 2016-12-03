Kazakhstan grants $50,000 aid to Ethiopia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 1, 2016, in accordance with a governmental decree, Kazakhstan granted $50,000 to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission of Ethiopia (DRM) as a humanitarian assistance to eliminate the consequences of the most severe drought in the last 50 years.

"The government and people of Kazakhstan cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of Ethiopians, so today we hand over the gift from our country to those who suffered from the drought", said Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia Yerlik Ali in his speech.

Yerlik Ali also added that he is confident that Ethiopia will overcome these challenges. According to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, head of the Ethiopian DRM M.Kassa expressed deep gratitude to Kazakh government for the support and wished every success to the friendly people of Kazakhstan.