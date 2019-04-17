Kazakhstan, Great Britain debate economic coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with Sir Alan Duncan, the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Member of Parliament, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties discussed pressing issues and prospects for further development of trade and economic, investment cooperation.



As Alan Duncan noted Kazakhstan provides all opportunities for doing business and creates necessary conditions for attracting foreign investments.



"Kazakhstan and Great Britain have huge potential for bolstering bilateral cooperation which should be efficiently used," the PM said.



There are more than 850 legal entities, affiliates and representations with British capital in Kazakhstan, including Royal Dutch Shell, Ernst&Young. The regular Kazakh-British Investment Forum will be held in October in London for further widening of cooperation of business structures. It is expected to attract new interested representatives of large business of Great Britain.