EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 17 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hails Int'l Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The II International Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries, dated to the 90th anniversary of the People's Artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the state prize of Kazakh SSR, well-known film and theatre actor Nurmukhan Zhanturin, took place in Mangystau, the governor's press service reports. 

    The festival was organized in cooperation with the administration of Mangystau region, TURKSOY and with support of Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    Actors of eight theatres gathered there to share practice, lay foundation for further mutual cultural cooperation.

    The Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries aims at the strengthening of cultural ties and exchange of repertoires among theatres of Caspian countries.null null null 

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Caspian countries Culture Mangistau region Cultural Heritage
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!