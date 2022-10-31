EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:11, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hails opening of branches of leading German universities

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy PM- Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that Kazakhstan is ready to support promoting the German language through educational programs, by opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

    He added that another important direction is cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Kazakhstan is home to some 200,000 ethnic Germans.

    He highlighted the practical importance of Kazakhstan-German University in Almaty, the Kazakhstani-German Center in Astana, and the Wiedergeburt public foundation for preserving the German language and culture in Kazakhstan. The Minister said that Kazakhstan hails academic exchange programs between students and pupils and is ready to promote the German language through educational programs, through opening branches of leading German universities in Kazakhstan, and the development of a dual system of vocational education and training.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Germany Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!