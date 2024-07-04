Kazakhstan hands over SCO presidency to China for 2024-25 period

Today, the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states was signed following the SCO summit in the Kazakh capital, within which China will assume the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Organization.

SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming thanked the Republic of Kazakhstan for the productive work as the Chair during the meeting of the SCO Council of the Heads of State.

