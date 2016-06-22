Kazakhstan harvested 18.7 mln tonnes of grain in 2015 – Myrzakhmetov

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Despite bad weather conditions in 2015, Kazakhstan harvested around 18.7 mln tonnes of grain, that is 1.5 mln tonnes more compared to the previous year. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov has said it today at a meeting with public Taldykorgan.

“We gathered more than 13.7 mln tonnes of wheat, about 2.7 mln tonnes of barley, 45.4 thousand tonnes of buckwheat, 734.1 thousand tonnes of corn and 422.2 thousand tonnes of rice. Gross yield of wheat rose by 0.8 mln tonnes against the last year. Gross yield of fodder grain and cereals increased by 0.7 mln tonnes 51.5 thousand tonnes respectively. Sugar beet yield increased by 7 times and made 174 thousand tonnes,” A.Myrzakhmetov said.