Kazakhstan harvested 23.6M tons of grain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan harvested 23.6 million tons of grain, according to Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

"This year Kazakhstan reaped a record high harvest. As of October 24, Kazakhstan harvested 23.6 million tons of grain, that is 18.1% more than last year," said Minister Bishimbayev at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



Growth in agricultural production made 4.9%, driven by a 7% increase in crop production. It was mentioned that livestock production increased by 2.5%.



It should be noted agricultural production grew in all regions of Kazakhstan in the reporting period, except for Mangistau region that saw a 12.3% drop.



Akmola (13.1%), Kostanay (7.9%) and West Kazakhstan regions (6.8%) recorded the biggest increase in production this year.