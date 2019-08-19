EN
    14:04, 19 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan harvests 2 mln tons of wheat

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 19, Kazakhstan has harvested 2,025,200 tons of grain, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, farm producers secured 1,039,300 ha of crops or 38.7% of the total harvested area of countrywide. The average crop yield is 19.5 centers/ha.

    As of reporting date in 2018 the regions gathered 923,300 ha of 35.8% of the country’s harvested acres. The average crop yield made 18 centners/ha.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan took 15,059,700 ha in the harvest in 2018. The average yield settled at 15.1 centners/ha.

