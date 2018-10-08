EN
    18:10, 08 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan harvests 20.5 mln tons of grain so far

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of October 8, Kazakhstan has harvested 20, 550,300 tons of grain at large, Kazinform reports. 

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazakhstan's farm producers have harvested 20, 550,300 hectares that is 97% or 578,400 ha of total harvested acreage. The average yield is 14.1 centners per hectare.

    This year the cropping area is stretching over 15,261,000 ha against 15,323,600 ha in previous year.

