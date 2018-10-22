Kazakhstan harvests 22.1 mln tons of grain so far

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has harvested 22.1 million tons of grain as of October 22, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstani agrarians have harvested 14.9 million hectares which constitutes 99.2% of the areas planted to grain and leguminous crops, with the average yield of 14.8 centners per hectare.



As of October 22, 2017, Kazakhstan harvested 15.32 million hectares or 99.7% of the areas planted to crops, with the average yield of 14.4 centners per hectare.



This year the harvested area stretches over 15.63 million hectares against 15.36 million hectares in the previous year.