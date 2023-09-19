Kazakhstan harvests 40% of grain crops – Ministry

This year’s harvesting area of grain and leguminous crops in Kazakhstan is 17.3 million hectares. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said it at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting, Kazinform reports.

According to him, 6.9 million hectares of grain and leguminous crops or 40.0% have already been harvested. With an average yield of 9.5 c/ha, 6.6 million tons of grain were threshed.

For comparison, last year these figures made 11.6 million hectares or 72.8%.

Meanwhile, as the Minister noted, this year’s sowing campaign was held in optimal time. Weather conditions in summer were normal in most areas of the country. The delivery of subsidized fuel and lubricants began as per a schedule set.