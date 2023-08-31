Kazakhstan harvests grain crops in area of 3.9mln ha so far

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has harvested grain and leguminous crops in the area of 3.9 million hectares so far, which is 22.3% of the planned volume, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the latest data, 3.6 million tons of grain have been threshed with a yield of 10.2 c/ha.

Oil crops have been collected in an area of around 63.1 thousand ha with the average yield of 7.1 c/ha.

Kazakhstan has so far harvested 613,2 thousand tons of potato and around 1.8 million tons of vegetables.