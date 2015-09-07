Kazakhstan has 14 mln hectares of idle land - Nazarbayev

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM 14 mln hectares of Kazakhstan land are not used. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at a meeting with the governors of Kostanay, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

"Our major resource - land - has been disposed ineffectively. 3.5 mln hectares of land in your three regions were taken in lease, but they are not used today. In general, there are 14 mln hectares idle land across Kazakhstan including 5 mln hectares of pastures," the Head of State said. According to the President, there are approximately 180 mln hectares of pasture land in Kazakhstan to date with 6 mln heads of cattle and 15 mln sheep tended there. "In Australia, for instance, 27 mln heads of cattle and 90 mln sheep are pastured on 200 mln hectares of land," N.Nazarbayev noted.