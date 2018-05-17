Kazakhstan has 3 cities of over one million population

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced the trends related to the world urbanization.

"The fourth megatrend is change of trends and character of urbanization. There are 7 bln people living in cities the worldwide. Thereat, hyper-concentration of population in the largest agglomerations keeps on growing," the President noted.



"The process of urbanization will also continue in Kazakhstan," the President said. "There are three cities with population of one million and over in Kazakhstan, namely, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent."