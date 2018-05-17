EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 17 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan has 3 cities of over one million population

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced the trends related to the world urbanization.

    "The fourth megatrend is change of trends and character of urbanization. There are 7 bln people living in cities the worldwide. Thereat, hyper-concentration of population in the largest agglomerations keeps on growing," the President noted.

    "The process of urbanization will also continue in Kazakhstan," the President said. "There are three cities with population of one million and over in Kazakhstan, namely, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent."

     

     

    Tags:
    Astana Economic Forum President of Kazakhstan Global Challenges Summit 2018
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!