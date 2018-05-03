Kazakhstan has built brave Army, says President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded today higher military and special ranks, and presented state decorations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State underlined that over a quarter-century Kazakhstan has been developing a brave Army that remains true to the oath.

The President pointed out that the following independence he searched for the general who would be at the head of the country's army, and decided in favor of Sagadat Nurmaganbetov.

Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the supreme happiness of people in uniform is the happiness of the family.