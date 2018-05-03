EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:48, 03 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan has built brave Army, says President

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded today higher military and special ranks, and presented state decorations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State underlined that over a quarter-century Kazakhstan has been developing a brave Army that remains true to the oath.

    The President pointed out that the following independence he searched for the general who would be at the head of the country's army, and decided in favor of Sagadat Nurmaganbetov.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the supreme happiness of people in uniform is the happiness of the family.

     

    Tags:
    Army President of Kazakhstan Events President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!