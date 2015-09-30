Kazakhstan has great opportunity for development of green energy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Prime Minister of France Francois Fillon thinks that Kazakhstan a great potential for development of the green energy.

Speaking at the 10 th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Astana, the former Prime Minister of France told that Kazakhstan was a rich country in terms of its natural resources. He also reminded that the country was a leader of production of uranium and third in terms of oil reserves. About 60% of all the export of the country is oil.

"It is great to have all these resources, but this is a challenge at the same time. In this context we are talking about the drop of prices to 35 US dollars per barrel. The country will have to adjust to new conditions during some periods of time. Regarding holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan has 85% of the electricity produced thanks to natural resources and now it has a great opportunity for transformation, for reduction of hydrocarbon emissions and transferring from oil to gas and development of all types of renewable energy sources," he noted.

However, F. Fillon thinks that right now is now the best time for this transformation.