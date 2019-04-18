Kazakhstan has impressive roster at Belgrade Winner boxing tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 57th International Belgrade Winner Boxing Tournament is underway in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

This year boxers from 23 countries, including Kazakhstan, have gathered in the Serbian capital to vie for medals. Team Kazakhstan at the tournament consists of Aigerim Kassenayeva (51kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (51kg), Dametken Kelimbet (57kg), Karina Ibragimova (60kg), Aizhan Khodzhabekova (60kg), Aliya Abdraimova (64kg), Bayan Akbayeva (69kg), Aida Ondash (81kg) and Umida Sadykova (+81kg).



After the draw it was announced that Aigerim Kassenayeva, Dametken Kelimbet, Karina Ibragimova, Aizhan Khodzhabekova and Bayan Akbayeva will be seen in the quarterfinal bouts. Aliya Abdraimova will begin her fight for medal in the semifinals, while Aida Indash and Umida Sadykova will clash with their respective opponents in the final bouts.