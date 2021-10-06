Kazakhstan has its own model of peace and interfaith dialogue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions addressed the session of the Congress, Kazinform reports.

«This year Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of independence. Over the past years the country built its own model of peace, national unity and interfaith dialogue. The model built by First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev proved its efficiency and viability. Today Kazakhstan led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev follows its policy to ensure interethnic and interfaith consent. That’s why holding the Secretariat and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is not an image-building event but an organic and integral component of the country’s development model,» Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said addressing the session.

He noted that the Congress is unique event in the international agenda and the real tool of global interfaith dialogue. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan founded its own model of peace and national dialogue based on principles of unity in diversity and common responsibility for the country’s future, respect and enforcement of rights of citizens, despite their ethnic and religious identity.

In a conclusion he expressed his deepest gratitude to all for their participation and supporting of the forum.