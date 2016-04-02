Kazakhstan has moral right to host Nuclear Security Summit - Nazarbayev (PHOTO)

ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the Opening Plenary Session of the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington on Friday, the president's press service reports.

In his remarks at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center President Nazarbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is among the world's top 20 countries in terms of high level of security of nuclear facilities and materials.



The Kazakh President also stressed that nowadays Kazakhstan is the world's leading uranium producer and exporter, adding that Astana is committed to peaceful use of nuclear energy.



"I would like to inform your of Kazakhstan's important contribution which is the establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank together with the IAEA. In the future those countries willing to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes may use the bank's resources," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State noted it is high time for the international community to work out measures to encourage domestic industries to make a transition to low-enriched fuel.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Barack Obama's initiative to hold the NSS has to have continuation, because the problem is far from being solved.



"I believe Kazakhstan has the moral right to host such event. It would be a token of appreciation for the country which shut down the nuclear test site and abandoned the world's 4th largest nuclear arsenal," the Kazakh leader added.







