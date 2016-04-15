Kazakhstan has no plans to ask IMF for financial aid - Akishev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is not planning to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial aid, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev told Reuters.

"We are not planning to ask the IMF for loans or financial aid," said Akishev who is expected to participate in the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington DC.



According to Mr. Akishev, the National Bank will continue to work with the IMF within the framework of existing projects.