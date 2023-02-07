EN
    11:32, 07 February 2023

    Kazakhstan has over 1mln tonnes of food staples

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has more than 1 million tonnes of food staples, Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev said at the Government’s weekly meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the operational data from the regions, there are 519,000 tons in vegetable storehouses, 194,700 tonnes in warehouses, 183,300 tonnes in commercial shops, and 24,400 tonnes in stabilization funds,» the Minister noted.

    Since autumn 2022, the regional akimats have been forming the vegetable stocks to regulate the market in off-season.

    «We have informed the akimats on the recommended volume of vegetable to satisfy the needs of the domestic market in inflationary period,» he pointed out.


