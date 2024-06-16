Kazakhstan has over 270,000 health workers, PM

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov congratulated doctors and health workers on their professional holiday, Medical Worker Day, and expressed gratitude for their selfless work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government’s press service.

More than 270,000 health workers work in Kazakhstan with around 70,000 future specialists studying in the universities. The striving of the younger generation to join the ranks of health workers once again confirms the medical profession's relevancy. For the past five years, the mortality decreased by 9% thanks to the doctors' and health workers’ efforts while the life expectancy grew.

In conclusion, he sincerely wishes all good health and well-being.