EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:00, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan has stock of some 5 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told a press conference about the country’s COVID-19 vaccine stock, Kazinform reports.

    He said that the country has the solid vaccine stock up to 5 mln doses. 2.8 mln doses (Sputnik V, QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer) are designated for vaccination, 2.2 mln doses (QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer) for revaccination.

    People aged 60 and older may get also the Pfizer vaccine. Over 23.8 mln doses were sent to the regions.

    He reminded that the rest of people cannot get the Pfizer vaccine on a paid basis due to the manufacturing company’s policy.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Pfizer Coronavirus Sputnik V Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!