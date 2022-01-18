Kazakhstan has stock of some 5 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told a press conference about the country’s COVID-19 vaccine stock, Kazinform reports.

He said that the country has the solid vaccine stock up to 5 mln doses. 2.8 mln doses (Sputnik V, QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer) are designated for vaccination, 2.2 mln doses (QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer) for revaccination.

People aged 60 and older may get also the Pfizer vaccine. Over 23.8 mln doses were sent to the regions.

He reminded that the rest of people cannot get the Pfizer vaccine on a paid basis due to the manufacturing company’s policy.