    16:35, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan has to be open to labour migration - S. Yessimova

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has to be open to labour migration, deputy rector of the Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan Sholpan Yessimova told at the CCS media briefing dedicated to modernization and formation of the professional government machine in Kazakhstan.

    "I think the entire world is aiming integration now and migration of the labour force is normal in this case. I think Kazakhstan has to be opened to labour migration," S. Yessimova noted.

    According to her, we know examples of the countries that are isolated.

    "We see that isolated countries experience stagnation of all processes and do not develop," she added.

