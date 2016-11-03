Kazakhstan hasn’t hit Millennium Goal –environmental sustainability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has not reached the Millennium Goal - environmental stability, expert of sustainable development Bolat Yessekin said so during the conference on the subject of "Legislative support of execution of sustainable development goals and Paris Agreement" in the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan Parliament.

"Many Millennium Goals have been achieved. There was the goal to eradicate poverty and it was achieved in 2004. General elementary school we achieved too. Gender equality, expansion of rights - some problems still exist but the goal was fulfilled. Reduction of children's death, protection of motherhood, fight with AIDS and tuberculosis - some problems are stated to still be there. AIDS still remains a vital problem. Environmental sustainability is the only goal which Kazakhstan has not achieved", according to the expert.

According to Bolat Yessekin, the physical parameters, such as amounts of emissions and waste, environmental pollution, desertisation, grow increasingly. Therefore we ought to be focused on achieving the goal of environmental sustainability.

It is important that the goal should be reduction of pollution level and not fulfillment of some scope of activities. We should motivate citizens and businesses to reduce pollution like they do in the EU.

The Millennium Goals are eight international development goals which 192 UN member states and 23 international organizations agreed to hit by 2015. The goals include elimination of extreme poverty, reduce infant fatality, fight with epidemic diseases and expansion of international cooperation for the purpose of development.