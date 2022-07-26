EN
    16:34, 26 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls 2 medals at World Wrestling Championships in Poland

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female wrestlers grabbed two medals at the World Wrestling Championships in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the Women’s -55 kg weight class Kazakhstani Marina Kaipanova-Sedneva claimed silver succumbing to Roksana Zasina of Poland in the final bout. Bronze went to Romanian and Ukrainian wrestlers.

    Another Kazakhstani Diana Kayumova won bronze in the Women’s -59kg sharing the podium with Jowita Wrzesień of Poland. Ukrainian Solomia Vinnik clinched gold, while Norwegian wrestler Grace Bullen settled for silver.


    Photo: olympic.kz

