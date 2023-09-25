16:32, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan hauls 4th medal at 19th Asian Games
Kazakhstan’s judoka Esmigul Kuyulova clinched bronze at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kuyulova stunned Uzbek judoka Sevinch Isokova in the Women’s -63kg bronze medal match.
The Kazakhstani propelled into the bronze match after eliminating Kiyomi Watanabe from the Philippines in the Women’s -63kg Repechage contest.
To date, Team Kazakhstan collected one silver and three bronze medals at the 19th Asian Games in China.