    16:32, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls 4th medal at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan’s judoka Esmigul Kuyulova clinched bronze at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kuyulova stunned Uzbek judoka Sevinch Isokova in the Women’s -63kg bronze medal match.

    The Kazakhstani propelled into the bronze match after eliminating Kiyomi Watanabe from the Philippines in the Women’s -63kg Repechage contest.

    To date, Team Kazakhstan collected one silver and three bronze medals at the 19th Asian Games in China.

    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
