    18:12, 30 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls 6 medals in European Geography Olympiad

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani team hauled six medals in the European Geography Olympiad held in Belgrade, Serbia. The competition brought together 98 students from nine countries, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    The Kazakhstani team made up of Sanzhar Khamitov (gold medal), Aida Davletova (silver), Kanat Serikbay (silver), Arsen Sydykov (bronze), Alikhan Kalmagambetov (bronze), and Sabyr Zhomart (bronze) achieved a great result claiming six medals in the European Geography Olympiad.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education News
