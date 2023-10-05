EN
    14:47, 05 October 2023

    Kazakhstan hauls another bronze at Asian Games 2023

    Photo: Kazakh Sport and Tourism Ministry

    Kazakh jiu jitsu fighter, bronze medalist of the World and Asian Championships Mansur Khabibulla won bronze medal in the men’s 62 kg final bout at the now-running Asian Summer Games in Hangzhou, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    He added the 36th bronze and 54th medal to the country’s tally at large. Kazakhstan has won six gold, and 12 silver medals so far.

    On his way to the finals he beat rivals from Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea.

