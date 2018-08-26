EN
    11:03, 26 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls bronze in Men's Shot Put at Asian Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan claimed gold in Men's Shot Put at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Gold went to Indian athlete Singh Tajinderpal Toor. Chinese Yang Liu settled for silver.

    After winning the medal Ivanov said he is happy with the result. "This is my best result this year. I will continue training. The Olympic Games are very close. I will prepare for that," he said.

