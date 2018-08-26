Kazakhstan hauls bronze in Men's Shot Put at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan claimed gold in Men's Shot Put at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

After winning the medal Ivanov said he is happy with the result. "This is my best result this year. I will continue training. The Olympic Games are very close. I will prepare for that," he said.