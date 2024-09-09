Kazakhstan hauls gold and silver in Kurash at 5th Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstani Albina Bakhiyeva and Azhar Salykova claimed gold and silver in the Kurash events at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Albina Bakhiyeva of Kazakhstan won over multi-time Asian champion in Kurash Pokizakhan Kamoliddinova of Uzbekistan in the final bout.

Another Kazakhstani Kurash athlete Azhar Salykova lost to Uzbek Mukhlisa Turdiyeva, thus settling for the silver medal.

Earlier it was reported that Yermek Kuralbay, Almat Latipbek and Daryn Otkelbay of Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) events at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.