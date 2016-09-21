EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 21 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls silver at 2016 Asian Volleyball Cup in Vietnam

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national volleyball team collected silver at the 2016 Asian Volleyball Cup for women in Vietnam.

    Team Kazakhstan succumbed to old foes China 3:0 (25:19, 25:19, 25:13) in the final showdown, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Volleyball Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Thailand settled for bronze medals.

    Member of the Chinese team Li Jing was named the best player of the tournament. Irina Lukomskaya, Kristina Anikonova and Yekaterina Zhdanova of Kazakhstan were praised for their performance as well.

    The first AVC tournament was held back in 2008 in Thailand and the Chinese squad captured the title that year. It should be noted that China won the tournament four times.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!