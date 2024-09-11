Kazakhstan hauls silver medals in men’s and women’s Tug of war events at Nomad Games

Kazakhstani men’s and women’s teams claimed silver medals in the Tug of war event at the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan lost to Russia 1-2 in the tense final bout in the Tug of war in the men’s category of up to 720 kg.

The Kazakhstani women’s squad also was defeated by their rivals from Russia in the Tug of war final bout in the category of up to 560kg.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan advanced to the final of the Kok boru event at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan won over Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the men’s asyk atu final bout, held in the Alau arena.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.