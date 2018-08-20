EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:01, 20 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hauls taekwondo bronze at Asian Games in Jakarta

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's taekwondo practitioner Fariza Aldongarova (U53 kg weight category) clinched bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In the semifinal match the Kazakh athlete succumbed to an opponent from Chinese Taipei and settled for bronze. Gold went to an athlete from South Korea.

    Kazakhstan now has five medals (1-1-3) and is placed 9th in the overall medal tally.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!