Kazakhstan hauls taekwondo bronze at Asian Games in Jakarta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's taekwondo practitioner Fariza Aldongarova (U53 kg weight category) clinched bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the semifinal match the Kazakh athlete succumbed to an opponent from Chinese Taipei and settled for bronze. Gold went to an athlete from South Korea.



Kazakhstan now has five medals (1-1-3) and is placed 9th in the overall medal tally.