    10:02, 11 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan held conference dated to 96th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A conference, dated to the 96th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, took place in Nur-Sultan, the Facebook post of president of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali reads.

    As Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mamedov said, the Embassy of Azerbaijan organized the conference themed The role of national leaders in the development of independent states.

    On October 3, 1993 Heydar Aliyev was elected the President of Azerbaijan as a result of the nationwide voting. On October 11, 1998 Aliyev was reelected as the President.

    Heydar Aliyev was born on May 10, 1923 in Nakhichevan. The National Leader of Azerbaijan, President Aliyev died on December 12, 2003 at the clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 15 was buried in Baku.

