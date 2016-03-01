Kazakhstan held over 800 events to celebrate Gratitude Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan held over 800 events to celebrate the Gratitude Day on March 1.

"Today we've held over 800 events countrywide. Those were the conferences, concerts, charity campaigns and other events," chief specialist of the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Nazipa Shanai said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service on Tuesday.



Ms Shanai noted that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had kicked off the celebrations of the Gratitude Day in Astana.



Recall that the Gratitude Day was established by the Head of State in late January 2016. It was President Nazarbayev who suggested celebrating the Gratitude Day in Kazakhstan at the 22nd session of the People's Assembly in April 2015.