Kazakhstan helps resolve international conflicts, says Lithuanian parliament deputy speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As a member of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan contributes to the resolution of international conflicts and the fight against terrorism, Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Remigijus Žemaitaitis said at the international parliamentary conference dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted by Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan stands out among the countries of Central Asia for its important geographical location, diversity of culture, and wealth of natural resources. Kazakhstan is Lithuania's essential partner in Central Asia. Our countries have been successfully developing and had friendly relations and bilateral political dialogue for many years now," said Remigijus Žemaitaitis.

He also hailed the international initiatives of our country.

"Kazakhstan is a crucial partner of the EU in resolving problems of security and political stability in the Central Asian region. After having renounced nuclear weapons, Kazakhstan contributes to enhancing the security of the entire Central Asian region. As a member of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan contributes to the resolution of international conflicts and the fight against terrorism," Remigijus Žemaitaitis concluded.