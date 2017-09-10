EN
    11:47, 10 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan hockey championship kicks off in Petropavlovsk

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Before the first match of the 2017/18 season between Petropavlovsk Kulager and Rudny's Gonyak akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the home team on the victory in the preseason's Cup of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional communications service.  

    The first game of the season ended in a 3-1 victory for the hosts. The second leg match between the teams will be held on Sunday.




