22:09, 02 April 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan hockey team beat Norway at World U18 Championship
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan ice hockey team defeated Norway in the first match of Division A of the 2018 IIHF World U18 Championships held in Riga, Latvia, Sports.kz reports.
Norway - Kazakhstan 2-5 (1-3, 1-2, 0-0)
Goals:
0-1 - 07:16 Andrey Buyalskiy
1-1 - 10:28 Lars Rodne
1-2 - 17:50 Andrey Buyalskiy
1-3 - 18:19 Nikita Boiko
2-3 - 33:02 Lars Rodne
2-4 - 35:28 Yussup Assukhanov
2-5 - 36:06 Sergei Pryakhin
On April 3, the Kazakh hockey players will face Germany.
Photo courtesy of icehockey.kz