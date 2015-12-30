Kazakhstan holding New Year celebrations (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the New Year holiday all regions of Kazakhstan are holding matinees for children. Bright, fabulous holiday brings children gifts and special treats.

Thus, Astana opened the series of festive events across the country. President's New Year party was carried out in a manner of Silk Road fairy tale. New Year's concert program included theatrical performances with fantastic heroes, competitions and quizzes. All the children were able to visit the planetarium and interactive park at the Palace of Schoolchildren. Almaty New Year holiday event for children was attended by the 200 best students of secondary schools of the city. All children receive New Year gifts and sweets. NOTE: Civilizations around the world have been celebrating the start of each New Year for at least four millennia. Today, most New Year's festivities begin on December 31 (New Year's Eve), the last day of the Gregorian calendar, and continue into the early hours of January 1 (New Year's Day). Common traditions include attending parties, eating special New Year's foods, making resolutions for the New Year and watching fireworks displays.