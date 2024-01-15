Kazakhstan holds farewell ceremony to Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games team

A farewell ceremony to the Kazakhstani athletes leaving for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics took place in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo: ministry of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan

Speaking to the athletes, Yermek Marzhikpayev, minister of tourism and sport, said that the country creates all the necessary conditions for quality preparation of its athletes.

By 2029, 113 new sporting facilities are to be constructed and 120 existing ones are to be reconstructed, he said.

The republican Olympic preparation base, which can fit 2,300 athletes in 23 sports at one time was opened a month ago in Almaty region. This year, the Alau ice skating stadium is to undergo repairing works.

The event also saw the solemn ceremony of handing over the flag of the country to the flagbearers. Kazakhstani speedskater Kristina Shumekova and short track speedskater Yerasyl Shyngyskhan were chosen to bear Kazakhstan’s flag during the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics opening ceremony.

The country is to be represented by 42 athletes, competing in 10 sports, including biathlon, ski racing, curling, speed skating, cross country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, freestyle Mogul skating, short track skiing, and 3x3 ice hockey.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan team presented its uniform for the Games.

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to take place from January 19 through February 1 in Gangwon province, South Korea