EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan holds Republican Forum of Parents

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva read out the welcome speech on behalf of the Head of State to the participants of the Republican Forum of Parents, Kazinform reports.

    In his address, the Head of State congratulated all on International Family Day noting the close-knit and happy family is the main component of a harmonious society and secure foothold of the country. The family lays the foundation for a worldview based on high moral standards and humanist ideals.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the task of the Government and society is to create favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family and the all-around development of the rising generation. Protection and support of motherhood and childhood are one of the key priorities of the country’s policy. Parents make a great contribution to preserving and promoting family values.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health, well-being and success.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!