Kazakhstan holds Republican Forum of Parents
In his address, the Head of State congratulated all on International Family Day noting the close-knit and happy family is the main component of a harmonious society and secure foothold of the country. The family lays the foundation for a worldview based on high moral standards and humanist ideals.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the task of the Government and society is to create favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family and the all-around development of the rising generation. Protection and support of motherhood and childhood are one of the key priorities of the country’s policy. Parents make a great contribution to preserving and promoting family values.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health, well-being and success.