Kazakhstan holds tribute ceremony for Ayat. Rafsanjani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A large number of political and social authorities, ambassadors and senior diplomats residing in Kazakhstan saluted the late Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani on Friday.

Kazakh Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek on behalf of the governmental delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Defense Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, a group of social and cultural figures of Kazakhstan, ambassadors and diplomats of Indonesia, France, Japan, Iraq, Palestine, Jordan, Tajikistan, Hungary, Greece, Slovakia, Serbia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Macedonia, Lithuania, Thailand, Belgium, Bulgaria, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon Ukraine, Azerbaijan, India, Switzerland, Armenia and representatives of foreign entities attended a ceremony at the Iranian Embassy, extended their condolences to the Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan and signed memorial book for late Ayatollah Rafsanjani, Kazinform has learnt from Mehr News Agency .

On the occasion, Iran's flag is flown half-mast at the Embassy and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a message of condolence to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.