Kazakhstan, Hong Kong agree to bolster cultural coop

BEIJING-HONG KONG. KAZINFORM On March 21, within the framework of the Kazakh delegation visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding in the sphere of culture.

It is noted that the document lays the foundation for bolstering Kazakhstan-Hong Kong cultural cooperation, art, and preservation of historical heritage.

Also during the visit, the Kazakh delegation reached a number of important agreements with the leadership of the SAR's Home Affairs Bureau, Leisure and Cultural Services Department, as well as leading museums and on holding joint cultural events, festivals and exhibitions, including the participation of Kazakh ensembles in the prestigious Hong Kong Arts Festival, as well as organization of student internships, and establishing direct contacts between scientists and artists.





The Hong Kong side was informed of the priorities of Kazakhstan's development in the light of modernization of public consciousness, preservation, and popularization of the national culture.

During the meeting with Kazakhstani students as well as the faculty of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuatzhan Ualiyev spoke about the progress of the work on the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program, the transition of the Kazakh language to the new Latinized script, and the Five Social Initiatives proposed by President Nazarbayev earlier this month.





The Kazakh delegation donated a number of President Nazarbayev's works, as well as books on the history and culture of Kazakhstan.

It should be reminded that in November 2017, a number of artifacts from the collections of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Gylym Ordasy Archaeological Museum of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan were featured in the 'Miles upon Miles: World Heritage along the Silk Road' exhibition in Hong Kong.