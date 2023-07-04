Kazakhstan honors its tennis star Elena Rybakina with postal stamp

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina graces the newly-released postal stamp issued by Kazpost, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina became the first tennis player in Kazakhstan’s history to be honored with her own postal stamp.

Elena Rybakina has done a tremendous job of popularizing tennis in Kazakhstan and the country’s name around the world.

This week Elena Rybakina is set to kick off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign to defend her title in London.