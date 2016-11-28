Kazakhstan hope for support of Sudan in islamic integration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan hopes for support of Sudan in implementation of the project "Islamic Infrastructure Integration". This has been stated today by State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikov during the ceremony of delivery of credential letters by foreign ambassadors in Akorda.

"We hope for your assistance in implementation of the project "Islamic Infrastructure Integration", Gulshara Abdykalikova told, addressing the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Sudan in the RoK Nadir Yusef Al-Tayeb Babiker.

In turn the Ambassador of Sudan expressed deep interest in expansion of contacts on a wide range of questions.

"We have very good bilateral relations with Kazakhstan as our countries are members of the OIC and the UN. Our students study in Kazakhstan, students of Kazakhstan come to our country. We want to develop economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. Sudan and Kazakhstan are the agriculture- oriented countries. Therefore we would like to develop cooperation in this sphere", - the diplomat noted.