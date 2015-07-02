Kazakhstan hopes for rain after record-breaking heatwave

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail are expected in northern and eastern Kazakhstan today, July 2. According to Kazhydromet, southern, southeastern and southwestern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are to batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Dust storm will descend on Atyrau and Mangystau regions. Hail may hit North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Despite most regions of Kazakhstan are bracing for rains, extreme heat will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.