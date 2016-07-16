Kazakhstan hopes for soonest regulation of situation in Turkey without further bloodshed - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued a statement regarding the military coup attempt in Turkey.

"It is with deep concern the Republic of Kazakhstan has perceived news about a military coup attempt taken place in Turkey in the night of July 16. Kazakhstan firmly supports the democratically elected Government of the Republic of Turkey. The attempt of assuming power by means of illegitimate armed methods is unacceptable and hinders stable development and prosperity of Turkey.



We express our deepest condolences to the Turkish nation over the death of people in these events. The Republic of Kazakhstan backs democratic course of the fraternal Turkey and hopes for soonest regulation of the situation without further bloodshed," the statement reads.