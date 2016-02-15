Kazakhstan hopes to get access to International Stem Cell Banking Initiative by 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to become a full-fledged member of the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative in 2017, according to head of oncology department of the National Research Center of Mother and Child Dair Nurgaliyev.

"Presently there are 2,000 donors in our stem cells registry. The Russian registry numbers over 7,000 donors. We work tirelessly because we need to check at least 10,000 patients to find one potential donor,"Mr. Nurgaliyev told Kazinform correspondent on Monday.

In his words, the Internal Stem Cell Bank is not a single bank. "It unites several stem cell banks located in different countries," he noted.

"Last year Kazakhstan passed the law allowing to bring biomaterial through border. Hopefully Kazakhstan will become a full-fledged member and get a full access to the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative in 2017 thanks to charity foundations and our government," he added.